Andy Conroy, 66, who runs Mr Windows, has created quirky photographs featuring children’s toys and other items in a bid to catch the attention of Essex Highways.

Some of the pictures, posted on his ‘Brightlingsea -The Hole Picture’ Facebook page, show toys water-skiing on flooded potholes and one features the Loch Ness Monster on his holidays to the Essex coast.

Good laugh - the Loch Ness Monster was spotted in Brightlingsea. Picture: Andy Conroy (Image: Andy Conroy)

Andy, who was known for his quirky entries to the town’s Christmas tree festival, created his photos with toys bought from Brightlingsea’s St Helena charity toy shop – and even with toys borrowed from his grandchildren's toy boxes.

He said: “For the past five years I’ve been putting humorous dioramas into the Christmas tree festival,” he said.

“Rather than a tree with a few baubles on it, I have a scene with characters, a lot of which are Brightlingsea characters, and I tell a story.

“Roland Worrall, a trustee at the community centre then posted photo on Facebook of plastic ducks in a pothole with a caption saying it was lovely to see a young family enjoying the new water feature, and that got the creative juices flowing.

“We set up a Facebook page and people started liking it.

“It probably won’t get the highways bosses to do anything sooner, but it’s been noticed and our county councillor has been in touch.

Picture: Andy Conroy (Image: Andy Conroy)

“We’ve got plenty of potholes in Brightlingsea and we’re just having a good laugh about it.”

An Essex Highways spokesperson pointed out that the county council looks after 5,000 miles of roads - the equivalent of travelling overland from Brightlingsea to Beijing.

“It is one of the largest road networks in the country, with a mix of urban and rural roads, which each bring their own challenges,” he said.

Funny - a lobster emerges from a Brightlingsea pothole. Picture: Andy Conroy (Image: Andy Conroy)

“We carry out regular inspections of our roads and pavements, as well as having the public reporting defects to us through our online ‘tell us’ tool.

“Due to our limited resources, we must prioritise our work and fix the higher-risk issues first.”