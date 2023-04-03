The gates to Jurassic Pier will be unlocked on Saturday, May 27, with a whole weekend of spectacular dinosaur events and activities.

The new roof to part of the building is nearing completion and the 4D special effects cinema with motion seating is almost finished bar the final set dressings.

Work will continue on creating the dinosaur enclosures and walk-through experience over the coming weeks, along with installing the audio-visual lighting and sound systems in readiness for the grand Whitsun weekend opening.

Pier director Billy Ball said that there has been a great deal of interest in the project.

“Things have certainly ramped up since we announced the arrival of the dinosaurs a few weeks ago,” he said.

“We have had some brilliant feedback, and everyone has been asking when the attraction will open.

"Due to that we have decided to announce the date now, so that families can put it in their diary.

“We are planning a spectacular weekend of specially themed activities, including dinosaur meet and greets, a dinosaur trail, a special celebrity guest and fireworks.

“We are certain that Jurassic Pier will draw a large number of visitors not only to the pier but also be a boost for the town and Tendring.”

Mr Ball admitted that it had not been planned to introduce a new attraction this year but after taking the decision to close the 40-year-old seaquarium it was decided to go-ahead.

“Our own in-house team and outside contractors have worked hard on what is a major project and one which will provide something totally new on the pier,” he added.

“Our herd of giant animatronic pre-historic creatures are getting used to their new home and will be nicely settled in by May 27.”

The individually commissioned dinosaurs have come from Asia and include an eight-metre-long Tyrannosaurus-Rex, four-metre Dilophosaurus and Velociraptor, a Bambiraptor, and a Pterosaur.

This weekend the pier will be staging its Easter Eggstravaganza with free activities, children’s entertainment, live music and a fireworks display.

These include an Easter egg hunt around the attraction on Sunday with the first 200 children taking part receiving a free egg. There is also an annual rides pass up for grabs in a free draw.

Also on Sunday, the first 300 children paying to go into Discovery Bay will be given a free egg.