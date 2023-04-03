Tickets to the 2023 McGrigor Hall season go on sale from April 4 with a sumptuous menu of world-class theatre brought to Tendring.

A series of six shows to be performed at McGrigor Hall Theatre in Frinton this summer begins on July 11 with David Seidler’s The King’s Speech.

Producer - Clive Brill, pictured appearing in a previous production of Ghosts of the Titanic. Picture: Piers Foley (Image: Piers Foley)

This inspiring tale of a monarch at their most vulnerable is followed on July 18 by Barefoot in the Park, Neil Simon’s charming romantic comedy.

The programme continues from July 25 to 29 with Folk by Nell Leyshon and from August 1 to 5 with The Ladykillers by Graham Lineham.

Anton Burge’s Bette & Joan then focuses on the fierce feud that shaped the careers of rival Grand Dames of Hollywood, from August 8 to 12, and the season concludes with farce Don’t Dress for Dinner from August 15 to 19.

The season is complemented by a Comedy Night on Saturday, July 8, at the hall and two Music Nights on Sunday, July 16 and August 13, at Frinton Lawn Tennis Club.

Tickets go on priority sale for members of the Friends of Frinton Summer Theatre from Tuesday, April 4, at 10am before going on general sale from April 11.

Artistic director Clive Brill said: “Every year we strive to bring top-quality entertainment and performers to Frinton and I believe we are about to embark on one of our strongest seasons ever.

“I can’t wait to welcome back our loyal audience and hope we’ll entice some newbies too.”

The Big Top Tent will once again take centre stage on Frinton’s Greensward for a musical theatre production in August, while a series of school engagement projects and community initiatives also take place, including the Crafts and Coffee Club.

To book tickets, visit the Box Office at 60 Connaught Avenue or the Little Yellow Hut at the McGrigor Hall. You can also call 01255 775727 or email boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org.