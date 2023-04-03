Notemachine confirmed it would cut 1,000 free-to-use cash machines this year.

The operator also announced a 15% increase in the number of ATMs that would charge customers to withdraw their money.

Anyone using the machines will be charged 65p per cash withdrawal.

Notemachine’s chief executive, Steve Makaritis said the change was a result of a 10% drop in funding since 2018.

He told The Mirror: “Government legislation protects 'access to cash', but crucially fails to address the broken funding model that is forcing ATM operators to convert.

"Under current legislation, only a tiny fraction of ATMs are ‘protected’ - receiving the right level of funding to keep them operational on a free-to-use basis.

“Unless more funding is given, households will be left with a very small number of free-to-use ATMs."

The change comes as a number of banking groups, including NatWest, Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and RBS, announced branch closures across the UK.

This is every branch set to shut this year, and when they will close:

Bank of Scotland

Roman Road, Bearsden – July 25

Lawnmarket, Edinburgh – July 26

Albert Drive, Pollokshields – July 27

North Deeside Road, Cults – August 14

Halifax

Rushey Green, Catford – July 18

Emersons Green Retail Pk, Bristol – July 19

Bridge Street, Tadcaster – August 22

Manchester Road, Denton – August 30

Kirkgate, Otley – September 5

Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe – September 6

John Street, Porthcawl – September 7

Market Street, Newmarket – September 11

Huddersfield Road, Mirfield – September 21

Lloyds

Benton Road, Benton – July 17

Rightwell East, Bretton Centre, Peterborough – July 17

Sea Road, Fulwell – July 20

Station Road, Chapeltown – July 24

Holloway Road, London – July 25

Carlton Hill, Carlton – July 26

Chesterton Road, Cambridge – July 31

High Street, Shepton Mallet – July 31

London Road, Hazel Grove – August 1

Thavies Inn House, Holborn Circus, London – August 1

Threadneedle Street, London – August 2

Heol-y-Neuadd, Tumble – August 3

Market Street, Eckington – August 9

Union Road, New Mills – August 17

Grover Walk, Corringham – August 21

Long Street, Wotton-Under-Edge – August 23

Bridge Street, Downham Market – September 4

Market Street, Shirebrook – September 4

High Street, Sidmouth – September 5

John Street, Porthcawl – September 7

Queen Street, Withernsea – September 12

Fore Street, Wellington – September 13

Station Road, Newburn, Newcastle upon Tyne – September 14

Ockham Road South, East Horsley – September 18

Commercial Street, Ystradgynlais – September 19

Great North Road, Doncaster – September 20

NatWest

Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield – June 27

Jail Yard Parade, Rothwell – June 28

School Road, Tilehurst – June 28

Queensway, Bletchley – June 29

Queens Road, Bristol – July 4

Whitgift Centre, Croydon – July 4

High Street, Deal – July 5

Dean Street, London – July 5

Hilldene Avenue, Romford – July 6

Finney Lane, Heald Green – July 11

Holderness Road, Hull – July 11

London Road, Isleworth – July 12

Wells Road, Knowle – July 12

Aldersgate Street, London – July 13

High Street, New Malden – July 13

Richmond Road, Cardiff – July 18

South End, Croydon – July 19

High Street, Street – July 19

Anchor Road, Aldridge – July 20

Park View, Whitley Bay – July 20

High Street, Dorking – July 25

Broad Street, March – July 25

Lincoln Road, Peterborough – July 26

Market Street, Tamworth – July 27

Market Place, Blandford Forum – August 1

Market Place, Wymondham – August 1

King Street, Knutsford – August 2

High Street, Runcorn – August 2

High Street, Stony Stratford – August 3

The Shopping Centre, Bournemouth – August 8

High Street, Westbury on Trym – August 8

Bradford Road, Brighouse – August 9

Market Place & Bridge Street Corner, Fakenham – August 10

St Thomas Square, Ryde – August 10

Fore Street, Hertford – August 15

Pavillion Buildings, Brighton – August 16

High Street, Christchurch – August 16

Fleet Street, London – August 17

Garstang Road, Fulwood – August 17

Gredley House, Stratford – November 30

Royal Bank of Scotland