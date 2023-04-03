Both adults and kids can get a free bowl of cereal in any of Morrisons cafés nationwide.

They can choose from a bowl of Cornflakes, Rice Krispies or Coco Pops, with a choice of dairy and non-dairy milk.

To get the free breakfast, all they have to do is order a ‘Kellogg’s breakfast’ before 11am.

Adults and children can get a free bowl of cereal during the Easter holidays (Image: Morrisons)

The initiative begins today (April 3) and ends on April 24 while stocks last.

It aims to support families during the Easter holidays when many school breakfast clubs are unavailable.

Nearly a third of parents are struggling financially to feed their family and over half of parents surveyed would be interested in their child being able to access a breakfast club over the school holidays, according to recent research carried out by Spark Market Research between January 12 and February 1 for Kellogg’s.

Kellogg’s has been supporting the school breakfast club programme in the UK since 1998 and the partnership with Morrisons is an extension of that.

The company has supported 5,000 clubs to open their doors to feed children in the morning and provide them with a breakfast helping to boost attendance, attainment, alleviate hunger and provide before school care.

To find your local Morrisons café, you can use the store finder via the website.

Families can ask for a 'Kellogg's Breakfast' in Morrisons cafes this Easter (Image: Morrisons)

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Buying Manger, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a worrying time for families who need to cater for additional meals that would otherwise be covered at school, therefore we are pleased to be joining forces with Kellogg’s to offer our customers a free bowl of cereal when they visit a Morrisons café.”

Chris Silcock, Kellogg’s managing director, said: “We’ve been supporting school breakfast clubs across the UK for 25 years now with food and funding, but we know that there is a need for more provision in the school holidays. The scheme with Morrisons extends the support we can provide families outside of term time.”

The free breakfast club follows on from the success of the ‘Ask for Henry’ scheme last Autumn which saw Morrisons and Heinz team up to give away a free jacket potato and beans in its cafés.

Morrisons will continue to offer its Kids Eat Free promotion alongside the breakfast club initiative meaning families can access a free kids meal when purchasing an adult meal costing £4.49 or more.