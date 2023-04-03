Rage Cage, a new attraction on Springwood Drive, is run by sisters Beccie Westbrook and Kelly Nicholson.

The pair, who are both from Braintree, are experiencing their first time running a business.

Beccie Westbrook and Kelly Nicholson (Image: N/A)

The new rage room will allow people to let off anger by smashing and breaking things in a controlled and safe environment.

Beccie said: “It all started when my daughter wanted to do a rage room and we ended up finding one, but it was a quite far.

“After going with my sister and seeing them do it, we both thought we could definitely run something similar.

“We started in October, got people to help with a business plan, in January we got some funds together and now we are looking forward to opening.”

Participants will be wearing special PPE during the rage sessions (Image: N/A)

On what the Rage Cage will entail, Beccie said: “It is a specifically designed room.

“It’s got a bit of soundproofing and doesn’t look the prettiest because they will be smashing bits up.

“There will be all sorts like TVs, printers, glass and more.

“They will have special personal protective equipment, and are given the choice of throwing stuff or smashing it, all to let out some stress and tension.

“We are hoping to cater for everybody from the age of about ten onwards.

There is a viewing area where you can watch friends and family (Image: N/A)

“There is a viewing area where you can watch friends and family, a big TV so you can watch them on there and a security camera recording people’s time in the room.”

Participants can have solo sessions or come as part of a group for general use or as a birthday or celebration.

Rage Cage is a new attraction on Springwood Drive (Image: N/A)

Beccie thanked the public for their support so far.

She said: “The response has been so good, we have been kind of blown away.

“I spoke to a friend who works at the local cinema, and she said lots had been talking about us.

“I am excited, but of course it is nerve-wracking as we have never done anything like this, but we can’t wait to open.”

Rage Cage will be opening on Wednesday, April 5.

For more information, visit the Rage Cage Facebook page or visit ragecage.uk.