Strictly Come Dancing’s Neil Jones and his girlfriend Chyna Mills have announced they are engaged and expecting their first child together.
Taking to Instagram, Jones shared a picture of himself and the Love Island star and directed his followers to a website link to the couple’s exclusive interview with Hello! magazine.
On Instagram, along with a smiley face, the professional dancer wrote: “Excitement is an understatement
“Click on the link in my bio for some exciting news we want to share with you and @hellomag”
Mills also took to Instagram to share the couple's news.
Along with a white heart emoji, the Love Island star wrote: "I feel like I'm dreaming
"Click on the link in my bio, we’ve got some exciting news to share ! @hellomag"
The exclusive interview with Hello! magazine reveals the details of the couple’s proposal and the excitement they both feel for their future together.
Jones, who has been in a relationship with Mills for seven months, revealed he had planned to propose to her before he knew they were having a baby together, according to Hello!.
Jones is a professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing while Chyna is known for appearing on ITV’s Love Island in the summer of 2022.
Mills was a youth support worker before her stint on Love Island.
