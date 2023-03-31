More than 4,500 online searches are made every month by people trying to take inspiration from her home decor.

DIY giant Homebase crunched the numbers to discover which celebrity has the most desirable home, based on research into over 300 celebrities.

The figures reveal the online demand in the UK for images of celebrity homes, and The X Factor star Stacey’s style is most in demand, with people searching for inspiration from her a staggering 4,580 times per month.

The homes of Love Island star and influencer Molly-Mae Hague, reality star Kim Kardashian, and the singers Charli XCX and Ed Sheeran were also among the top five most searched for celebrity interiors, while rapper and singer Drake, This Morning host Holly Willoughby, chef Nigella Lawson, soap star Michelle Keegan, and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift made up the rest of the top ten.

The most searched for room in Stacey’s home was her gorgeous nursery for her baby girl, Belle, who was born at the family’s home, Pickle Cottage, earlier this year.

Who is Stacey Solomon?

The 33-year-old singer and TV presenter, originally from Dagenham, rose to fame after finishing in third place on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

She went on to win the tenth series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and is a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

Transforming her £1.2 million Tudor-style Essex home Pickle Cottage room by room, Solomon’s crafty videos have amassed millions of views.

Family - Stacey Solomon lives with her husband, Joe Swash, and their family in a gorgeous home in Essex (Image: PA Media)

Speaking previously, Stacey told the PA news agency that she takes inspiration from “anything and everything”, often searching Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram for crafting ideas.

Stacey recently showed her support for a Lakeside business, sharing with her Instagram followers she’d “found gold”, purchasing KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime drink for her 15-year-old son Zachary.

In February, she announced that she and her husband, actor and presenter Joe Swash, had welcomed their newest child, Belle, who was born at the family’s home in Brentwood.