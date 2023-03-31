SCHOOLS, shops, and an airport hotel in Essex were among the venues targeted in an alleged six-week terrorism campaign.
A man is to face trial for allegedly sending white powder in envelopes to schools, shopping centres and businesses.
Gary Preston, 63, who is charged under the Anti-Terrorism, Crime and Security Act 2001, is alleged to have targeted the venues in a hoax campaign which ran to November 2013.
Schools, colleges, a Coral bookmakers, a Specsavers, and a Costa Coffee, all in Braintree, were among the sites that were allegedly targeted.
Essex County Council buildings, the Premier Inn at Stansted Airport, and an investment management firm in Chelmsford were also among the alleged targets.
Further afield, Preston is also accused of targeting the Westfield shopping centres in both east and west London, Transport for London, the Elmsleigh Shopping Centre in Staines, a Holiday Inn in Hayes, and a Bishops Stortford post office.
The accused did not appear at the preliminary Old Bailey hearing but was ordered to face trial at Woolwich Crown Court, in south-east London, in April next year.
A trial preparation hearing was set for the same venue on July 14.
