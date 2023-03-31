The veteran presenter was replaced by Alison Hammond and Joel Dommett this week, as they joined co-host Holly Willoughby from Monday to Thursday.

Explaining his absence on Monday, Holly said: “Hello, good morning and welcome to your Monday's This Morning.

"Phillip is having the week off so all the adults have left the building and Alison has come!”

Joel Dommett stood in for Phillip Schofield on This Morning this week (Image: PA)

After Alison’s stint on Monday and Tuesday, The Masked Singer host Joel stood in on Wednesday and Thursday.

And fans of the show were thrilled to see him.

One fan said: "Love Joel, looking forward to seeing him."

Another added: "I like different people doing it, makes a nice change. Looking forward to seeing Joel present.

"Holly and Alison good too."

However, ITV has revealed that Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will not be hosting This Morning next week.

The pair will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary during the two-week Easter break.