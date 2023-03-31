The latest data from the government department reveals that in January 2023 average house prices in Chelmsford reached £389,136.

This was down from £392,678 in December, representing a 0.9 per cent decrease. In the last 12 months it has risen by 7.4 per cent.

How much have house prices decreased in Chelmsford?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw a decrease.

Detached houses - Down to £696,071 from £702,369 in December

How do Chelmsford house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the fall in prices this month, Chelmsford is still well above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £289,818 in January.

In cash terms, the average house price in January was £17,080 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 6.3 per cent in January 2023. Prices were down by -1.1 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the East of England so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Chelmsford are the most expensive for average house prices.