A12 closed after crash between Kelvedon and Marks Tey

By Macaully Moffat

  • The A12 has closed after a "serious collision" on the A12 Colchester-bound
  • The crash reportedly was involving multiple lorries and a car
  • It is between Junction 24 (Kelvedon) and junction 25 (Marks Tey)
  • Police say "all emergency services are in attendance"

