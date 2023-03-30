- The A12 has closed after a "serious collision" on the A12 Colchester-bound
- The crash reportedly was involving multiple lorries and a car
- It is between Junction 24 (Kelvedon) and junction 25 (Marks Tey)
- Police say "all emergency services are in attendance"
