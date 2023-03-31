Mark Halliwell was brutally attacked after he appealed with a drunken man and woman to keep the noise down in Colne Way, Point Clear, St Osyth.

Sebastian Barrows, 41, was jailed for three years after admitting to the attack.

Matthew Morgan, prosecuting, said the “prolonged and persistent” incident at 5am on September 25 left Mr Halliwell with a broken nose, bruising to his face and lacerations to his arms.

He said: “It was a wholly unprovoked assault and weapons were used.

“It took place in the early hours outside the victim’s mother’s house.

“It started with him being woken up with sounds of shouting and arguing from a man and a woman. He formed the view the two were very intoxicated.

“He decided to make his way out of the house to kindly ask them to keep the noise down.”

The victim was sworn at before being viciously attacked.

Mr Morgan added: “[Barrows] was holding a wrench in his hand and delivered what was a very forceful blow to Mr Halliwell’s face.”

The victim was then pursued and “bricks and rocks” were thrown at him before his assailants fled. Barrows was later identified by a witness.

Mr Morgan said the incident has had a “profound effect” on Mr Halliwell’s confidence and sleep.

The court heard Barrows had previous offences for violence, robbery, false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Ed Renvoize, mitigating, said Barrows was “in the midst” of drink and drugs when the incident happened.

“He’s a man who has struggled throughout his life with various difficulties,” he said.

“From childhood drugs were always present and he never had a stable environment.

“He spent many years on the street.”

Judge Mary Loram QC sentenced Barrows, of Commercial Road, Lowestoft, to three years in prison for unlawful wounding and eight months for having an offensive weapon, to run concurrently.

Sarah Cooper, 46, of Wallingford House, Romford, has admitted attempted grievous bodily harm and is due to be sentenced on April 20.