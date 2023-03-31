Essex Police is working on a project to roll out wristbands which can be used to identify whether a drink has been spiked.

The force is looking to work directly with manufacturers and will be seeking funding from nighttime economy businesses across the county for the scheme.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

To use these wristbands, users would stir their drink with a straw. They then place a few drops on the white band and wait two minutes, if the test area changes colour they know their drink has been spiked.

Janet Hills, 66, co-owner of The Castle Hotel pub in Eastern Esplanade says she would be keen to help the force trial the products.

“I would 100 per cent back any police initiative to address drink spiking,” she said.

“I have been running this pub for 23 years, and I know that this problem is only getting worse in Southend.

“Wristbands would be incredibly easy to use for the customer which means more people would be willing to use them.”

Liam Currivan, distribution manager at Abingdon Simply Test, a firm which produces anti-spiking products, told the echo: “These tests look for a chemical reaction which change the colour of the test patch.

“They are easy to use and work very well in detecting ketamine, MDMA and GHB.

“But there are limitations, they don’t work to detect every type of drug, such as rohypnol.

“They can also prove tricky with strongly coloured drinks, such as red wine, as the liquid will change the colour of the test itself.”

Essex Police says incidents of drink spiking are “thankfully rare” but added the force is committed to tackling the issue and is continuing operations to deploy plain clothes officers in pubs and bars to catch criminals in the act.

“Drink spiking is conducted in crowded places where victims may not see who the perpetrator is,” a force spokesman said.

“Our understanding is that victims of this offence may not feel unwell immediately and may not realise that they have been a victim of this crime. We would encourage them to seek medical assistance as soon as practicable, but if they are still at the venue, to make the staff aware so they can look out for anything suspicious as it happens and to help provide evidential opportunities for our investigation.

“Our licensing teams work with all pubs and clubs, advising them how they can help spot the signs of potential drink spiking and actions they can take to help prevent this from happening.

“Activities include drink caps to place over glasses, information posters on display in licensed premises, clear drinks policy where unattended glasses are removed from the bar and searches upon entry. If you believe your drink has been tampered with, don’t drink it.”