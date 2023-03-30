The Hook of Halstead is the only fish and chip shop in Essex to be named in the Fry Awards list for top destinations in the UK.

The takeaway at 17 Weavers Court prides itself on having more than 15 years of experience in the industry.

The business sources its products locally when possible to support local businesses and to reduce its carbon footprint.

Read more >> Here are ten of the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Essex

Staff aim to use recyclable packaging where possible and have replaced the majority of lights in the shop with LED lights.

On social media, a spokesman for the shop said: “It’s official. It’s been confirmed that The Hook of Halstead is one of the top 50 Fish and Chip shops in the UK.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to our managers, Louis and Josh, and to all of the staff for their continued hard work and commitment.”