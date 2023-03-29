A power cut affecting addresses in the CM1 1 postcode area was reported to UK Power Networks just before 6.30pm today.

According to the UK Power Networks website "a fault has occurred on a piece of [their] electrical equipment which controls the power to your home".

Engineers are now on site. It is estimated that power will be restored between 10 and 11pm this evening.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website says: "We became aware of a power cut at 6.28pm.

"We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

A further update was provided at 7.07pm which stated: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs."