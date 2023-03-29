One lane of the M11 Londonbound is closed following an accident involving two vehicles.

M11 Londonbound - One lane CLOSED following an accident involving two vehicles between J9 (A11) and J8 (Stansted/A120). Traffic is slow moving. pic.twitter.com/AH15u8nzIW — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 29, 2023

The incident occurred between J9 (A11) and J8 (Stansted/A120).

Traffic is slow moving in and around the area.