Poplar Nurseries has been named as a finalist in the large food hall category, and the River Colne Food Company in the small delicatessen category, in this year's Farm Shop and Deli Retailer Awards.

The owners of the River Colne Food Company, in High Street, Brightlingsea, shared the exciting news on social media, saying: “[It feels] very Oscars of us to say but it’s just so nice to be nominated and we can’t quite believe the love the shop has got over the last two years.

“Many thanks to everyone who’s shopped and left lovely reviews. The panel took all the lovely social media comments from my customers as a factor in their decision. And there was so much love to choose from.”

The team at Polar Nurseries, in Coggeshall Road, Marks Tey, also expressed their gratitude, saying: “We can't express how thankful we are to have been chosen, and it's all down to this lovely team of [staff].”

The awards are on April 25 in Birmingham and will welcome eight businesses from across East Anglia.