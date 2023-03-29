A SEARCH is underway after a 38-year-old woman was reported missing to Essex Police.
Beata Mech, who is described as white, slim, with long blonde hair almost to her waist, was reported missing to the authorities at 2.30am on Wednesday.
She is believed to be wearing white leggings, a black top, and a black puffer-style jacket.
A statement from Essex Police added they believe she could be driving a black Chevrolet Orlando.
“We’re worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s OK,” a statement read.
Anybody who has seen Beata Mech should call 999, and quote incident 90 of Wednesday, March 29.
