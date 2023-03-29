Sophie Taylor, 24, from South Woodham Ferrers is one of 12 contestants competing to win a £150,000 business investment from Gordon Ramsay in the upcoming season of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

The former William de Ferrers and South Essex College student started her vegan iced coffee company, Sophies Iced Coffee Blend, when she was just 17.

She pitched her business to Dragons Den star Peter Jones at a young national entrepreneur of the year event and has been growing ever since.

Show participants: 12 participants taking part in the show (Image: BBC/Studio Ramsay)

She said: “I always found it difficult to get taken seriously as a young woman in business.

“You don’t really get opportunities to network when launching a business, especially with the food industry.

“It was amazing to meet so many different people from all around the UK.”

Sophie said Gordon Ramsay “was as scary as he comes across on TV and what you see is what you get”.

She added: “In the show there’s lots of different challenges. I haven’t had experience in every task so I learnt you have to throw your hat in the ring and give it your best shot.

Show host: Gordan Ramsay (Image: BBC/Studio Ramsay)

Since filming she is now an ambassador for the IBS Network UK after experiencing symptoms during the show.

She said: “It did really affect me while I was filming and I’ve been trying to raise awareness for IBS after being officially diagnosed following the show.

“It was such a big opportunity for me to be on the show and it affected my chances and the experience a bit as I was so aware of it.

“I was even standing in certain ways to make sure my flatulence wasn’t amplified by the mics.

“I thought about quitting the show, but I learnt my own self-resilience and I am happy I didn’t give up.

“IBS affects one in five people, with two-thirds of women experiencing IBS in their lifetime.”

She plans to launch more gut-friendly products catered for people struggling with IBS and other digestion issues.

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars starts airing on Thursday, March 30 on BBC One and BBC IPlayer at 9pm.

For more information about Sophie’s Iced Coffee Blend, go to sophiesicedcoffeeblend.com.