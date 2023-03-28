DRIVERS are facing disruption this afternoon after a broken down car closed one lane on an already busy stretch of the A12.
According to the AA, one lane is closed and the traffic is slow due to a stalled vehicle on the northbound stretch of the A12 at junction 26 - the Eight Ash Green/Tollgate interchange.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
This is in the roadworks area, where speed restrictions already limit the traffic to 50 miles per hour.
Lane one (of three) is closed.
More on this as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here