Markshall Estate, near Coggeshall, will no longer hold weddings from October 1, according to an official an announcement made on Tuesday morning.

Bosses at the venue have cited loss of earnings during the coronavirus pandemic and the pressures of inflation as the reasons behind the decision.

A source has told the Gazette that up to 80 weddings have been cancelled as a result.

In a letter, which has been seen by the Gazette, Markshall Estate bosses said cancelling weddings would help ensure the site's long-term survival.

They said: “We are very sorry that Markshall has had to make the difficult decision to cease holding weddings from 1st October 2023.

“As a charity we have to respond to the cultural and economic changes that are happening around us and operate in a way that ensures our long-term future.

“We understand that this will be very disappointing and upsetting for those affected.

“We will provide help and support in their search for finding an alternative location or other solution in any way we can.”

The venue is set within 2,350 acres of countryside and was available for hires lasting up to two days.

Prices for hire, which are still listed on the website, range from £3,650 during off-peak periods, to £5,950 during the spring and summer months.

Bookings for 2023 and 2025 are in excess of £6,000.

They said: “The stress people are going to be under now… people are devastated.

“They’ve been planning these weddings for two years, and people were signing contracts for next year as recently as last week.

“People aren’t going to find another dream venue – for a lot of people, this was their dream venue.

“They are distressed and angry.”

A spokesman for Markshall Estate added they will help those who have been affected by the cancellation to find new wedding venue.

Other areas of the estate, including the Orchard Kitchen, arboretum, lakes, and woodland walks, are not expected to remain open and continue running as normal.

“Markshall Visitor Centre, Orchard Kitchen and the Arboretum continues to thrive and will remain open,” a spokesman added.