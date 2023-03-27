A MAJOR road closed after a three-vehicle crash near Chelmsford.
The B1418 Southend Road was shut in both directions following the incident in Gay Bowers, near Danbury.
The accident between Mill Lane and Tyndales Lane happened today around 4pm.
Danbury - B1418 Southend Road CLOSED in both directions between Mill Lane and Tyndales Lane following an accident involving three vehicles. pic.twitter.com/kiYnfn6jJm— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 27, 2023
A spokesman from Essex Traffic Control Centre said: "Southend Road near Dunbury closed in both directions, between Mill Lane and Tyndales Lane, following an accident involving three vehicles."
Essex Police has been contacted for further updates.
