The B1418 Southend Road was shut in both directions following the incident in Gay Bowers, near Danbury.

The accident between Mill Lane and Tyndales Lane happened today around 4pm.

A spokesman from Essex Traffic Control Centre said: "Southend Road near Dunbury closed in both directions, between Mill Lane and Tyndales Lane, following an accident involving three vehicles."

Danbury - B1418 Southend Road CLOSED in both directions between Mill Lane and Tyndales Lane following an accident involving three vehicles. pic.twitter.com/kiYnfn6jJm — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 27, 2023

Essex Police has been contacted for further updates.