An accident was reported on the northbound carriageway of the A12, close to junction 16 for the B1007 Stock Road, Galleywood, which caused queues back to Heybridge.

The accident has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

A further accident has since been reported close to junction 15 on the roundabout at Three Mile Hill, however the AA is reporting that traffic is "coping well".

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Police were called shortly after 1pm this afternoon following reports of a single vehicle collision.

"The road [was] partially closed whilst recovery [was] arranged."