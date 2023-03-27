Using Met Office data, online heating specialists, BestHeating, has analysed average temperatures over the past five years to reveal the date when Brits can look forward to hotter weather and lower bills.

They found that the best date to turn off your heating this year is Saturday, April 1.

This is ten days later than the usual best date as a result of the cold snap that hit the UK earlier this month.

Jess Steele, heating technology expert at BestHeating commented: “There is a common misconception that when the clocks go forwards is the time when heating is used less, but that is not the case in Britain where warmer temperatures occur very gradually.

“There isn’t a specific temperature that heating should be turned off, but once the outside temperature reaches more than 14°C it is generally warm enough to do so.

“Research shows that this usually happens at the beginning of spring, however, due to the Arctic blast setting us back this year we can expect to have our heating turned up from the start of April, when the weather turns warm enough.

“With the current financial pressures on people across the nation it is tempting to turn heating off as early as possible, but be careful of the health impacts this can have.

“The chance of increased blood pressure or cardiovascular disease rises significantly for a home that is below 13°C, when the body is also more susceptible to respiratory diseases, therefore it’s vital to check your properties temperature before making a decision.”

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.