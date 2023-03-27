New £160million plans by the Prime Minister to crack down on anti-social behaviour will be trialled in Essex.
Rishi Sunak is set to outline his plans in a speech today which includes cracking down on graffiti, flytipping and laughing gas.
The proposals include making people found guilty of crimes such as vandalism and graffiti clean up the damage quickly and laughing gas will be banned and there will be larger fines for flytipping.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Essex is one of 16 places which will see an increase in police presence to crack down on the incidents.
In proposals heavily briefed beforehand, it will include trials of swifter justice measures and increased policing in areas of England and Wales deemed to have high amounts of low-level crime.
READ MORE >>>
- Essex Police probe Ambleside Drive 'stabbing threat'
- Castle Point deputy boss leaves council but wants to be MP
Under so-called Immediate Justice proposals, the aim is for perpetrators behind anti-social activity to carry out repair and clean-up works within 48 hours of being handed community orders.
Offenders will be made to wear high-vis vests or jumpsuits and work under supervision while picking up litter, removing graffiti and washing police cars as punishment for their actions.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel