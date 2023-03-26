On at least one occasion in Great Canfield, the men asked for directions but did not take the route which was provided.

The reports were made to police on March 17.

Officers have now identified a car of specific interest to the investigation and are appealing to residents in Great Canfield and in the surrounding villages for information on a black Audi TT.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We specifically want to hear from anyone who noticed the car being driven by two men who may have had paint on their clothing and asked for directions on Friday March 17.

"It could be that you provided directions to them, it could be that you saw a conversation take place between them and someone else. Any information you have could be valuable to our investigation.

"We need anyone with information to get in touch."

