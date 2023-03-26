Police shut a major Essex road last night as emergency services dealt with a "serious" crash.
Officers were called to the scene of a serious crash on the A414 close to Chelmsford and near to the junction with Cooksmill Green.
All emergency services worked at the scene and a full road closure was put in place last night.
Police had warned the road will be closed for "some time". The force has now issued an update.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "Work by emergency services has continued through the night.
"The road was re-opened shortly after 8am this morning, Sunday March 26.
"We will provide additional updates as and when we can. Thank you for your patience."
We passionately believe in providing unrivalled quality journalism and value for money.
With a digital subscription, you can access our exclusive, insightful and trustworthy local news from just £1 a week.
If you are not already subscribing, sign up today to get instant access to our trusted local coverage - and an ad-light experience - check what package works best for you here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here