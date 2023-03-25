Specialist police officers executed a warrant at an address in Stansted this morning (March 25).

Officers used a "specialist" method of entry with a chainsaw to get "rapid" access to the home.

An early Saturday morning for us assisting @EPUttlesford with specialist method of entry with the chainsaw to an address in #Stansted. Warrant executed and enquiries are ongoing into the investigation. A quick rapid entry! pic.twitter.com/8X4LZEUhgm — Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) March 25, 2023

Essex Police say its enquiries are ongoing into the investigation.

The Operational Support Group (OSG) conduct Essex-wide operations using specialist assets.

Resources from across the Operational Policing Command (OPC) work to support other teams around the force with making proactive arrest attempts and responding to incidents.

OPC units include specialist officers from tactical teams including Firearms Support Unit, Roads Policing Unit and Dogs Unit.

Speaking after a previous operation, Detective Chief Inspector Neal Miller said: “OSG work hard every day, patrolling the county in support of colleagues from other force teams and working with them."

