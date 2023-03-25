National Highways workers are in the process of rebuilding the A12’s Margeretting Bypass by removing and replacing its current concrete road surface.

The scheme will result in road closures across six weekends between now and the end of the reconstruction, with the first in force this weekend.

The A12’s southbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 13 have been completely shut this weekend, from 8pm on Friday until 6am on Monday, while the northbound carriageway, however, will remain open.

This is causing long delays in the area with slow moving traffic southbound on the (B1002) Main Road and in Ingatestone High Street due to the works.

There is also queueing traffic on the A12 southbound at junction 16 B1007 Stock Road (Galleywood) in the construction area.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “A fully signed diversion route will be in place during these closures.

“We expect the weekend closures to cause disruption along the A12 and on some local roads.

“So, we encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.”

