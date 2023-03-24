An updated list on the Royal Mail website reveals that eight Colchester postcodes are continuing to experience disruption, spilling into other areas of north Essex and even further afield.

CM postcodes in Braintree, and Canvey Island, are also on the updated list of affected areas.

On their website, Royal Mail said: “Deliveries are operating as normal across the UK today.

“We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.

“In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers. We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.

“We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

Royal Mail has been approached for comment.

Colchester

Colchester postcodes CO1 to CO8 are experiencing problems.

These postcodes include the following areas in the Colchester, Tendring and Braintree districts:

CO1 - Colchester

CO2 - Old Heath, Berechurch, Layer de la Haye

CO3 - Lexden, Stanway

CO4 - Greenstead, Highwoods, St Johns, Myland, Boxted, Braiswick

CO5 - Tiptree, Kelvedon, West Mersea, Peldon, Rowhedge

CO6 - Coggeshall, Earls Colne, Marks Tey, Great Tey, Chappel, White Colne, Wakes Colne, Copford, West Bergholt, Great Horkesley, Wormingford, Nayland, Stoke-by-Nayland, Polstead

CO7 - Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe, Great Bentley, Alresford

CO8 - Bures, Alphamstone

Braintree

The affected postcode areas in Braintree are CM6, CM7, and CM77.

These postcodes cover:

CM6 - Great Dunmow, Felsted

CM7 - Braintree, Finchingfield, Great Bardfield

CM77 - Braintree, Great Notley, Rayne

Canvey Island

Canvey postcode SS8

A further 21 areas across the country are also experiencing delays to Royal Mail deliveries today.

When is the next Royal Mail strike?

The CWU union, which represents Royal Mail staff, has not announced any dates for further strike action to take place.

In the event the CWU do announce further strike action, Royal Mail “have plans to minimise disruption and get services back to normal as soon as possible after strike action to keep people, businesses and the country connected”.