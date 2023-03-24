ESSEX motorists are facing travel disruption this morning after a serious accident resulted in a busy main road becoming shut-off.
The A12’s Londonbound carriageway is currently partially blocked after a lorry crashed into the central reservation.
The incident occurred between Sandown and Howe Green and is understood to be causing queues of stationery drivers all the back to Boreham.
There is also reports of slow traffic travelling northbound past the scene.
More information as we get it.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here