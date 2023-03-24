These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 24 to Sunday, March 26.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, March 24 in Essex?





A12

On the Southbound way at Junction 22 there will be an entry and exit slip road closure for construction improvement/upgrade from 9 pm to 5 am.

Also on the Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure from Junction 32a to Junction 29 for barrier/fence safety repair works at the same time.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads of Junction 25, also from 9 pm to 5 am.

Finally, an exit slip road closure on Northbound Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Friday, March 31.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut for maintenance works from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

On the anti-clockwise way at Junction 28, there will be slip road and lane closures for scheme works from 11 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the clockwise way at Junction 31 there will be an entry slip road closure for horticultural works from 11 pm until 6 am.

There will be limited closures on the M25 over the weekend (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, March 25 in Essex?

A12

The exit slip road closure at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Friday, March 31.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the clockwise way at Junction 28, there will be a slip road closure for electrical works from 10 pm to 5.30 am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, March 26 in Essex?





A12

The exit slip road closure at Junction 26 will continue until 9 pm on Friday, March 31.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.