The Sunday Times judges praised the town for its excellent schools, country feel, busy high street and cafe scene, as well as its convenient location for commuters to both Cambridge and London.

Six other locations in the East of England are featured in the comprehensive guide which includes 72 locations in total.

Helen Davies, the editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023 from Orkney to Felixstowe, the Chew Valley to Manchester city centre. Whether you’re downsizing, trading up or getting onto the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide can be seen on their website here.

What did The Sunday Times have to say about Saffron Walden?





In describing Saffron Walden the guide said: "Always beautiful, this historic market town is now adding a touch of youthful vigour to its highbrow credentials.

"Young families are moving in, attracted in part by the excellent schools and it’s as dog-friendly as it is family-friendly.

"Cool new bars, shops and restaurants are opening, with local produce to the fore, and the market is a highlight of the week.”

Essex also had further representation in Buckhurst Hill being included among the best places in the East of England.

The other locations were Dedham Vale, Norwich, Felixstowe, Aylsham and Bourn.