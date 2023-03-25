National Highways workers are in the process of rebuilding the A12’s Margeretting Bypass by removing and replacing its current concrete road surface.

Those in charge of the £65million project hope it will improve safety and extend the life of the section of road, ensuring it is fit for the future.

The scheme, which is not expected to be completed until next summer, will result in road closures across six weekends between now and the end of the reconstruction.

The first of the closures will come into force this weekend, with the A12’s southbound carriageway between junctions 16 and 13 being completely shut down.

Motorists will be unable to use that section of the bypass between 8pm on Friday and 6am on Monday, while the northbound carriageway, however, will remain open.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “A fully signed diversion route will be in place during these closures.

“We expect the weekend closures to cause disruption along the A12 and on some local roads.

“So, we encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling.”