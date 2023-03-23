Residents are being warned to prepare for flooding in Essex in five Government flood alerts.

There is a flood alert in place for the Essex coast from Clacton to and including St Peters Flat and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

Jaywick, Brightlingsea, Mersea Island, South Woodham Ferrers, Shoeburyness, Hullbridge, Heybridge and Maldon are also included in the flood alert area.

It is advised to move vehicles to higher ground, move family and pets to safety and move important items upstairs or to a safe place.

The flood alert also advises residents to prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and to check flood warnings.

In the alert, it says: “Flooding is possible in this area. Monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths or entering areas prone to flooding. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

“Environment Agency Flood Warning Officers set the river or tidal levels that have triggered this message.

“During industrial action this message has been automatically issued based on rising river or tidal levels.”