A MAJOR Essex road has been blocked after a vehicle has broken down.
The A12 London-bound is partially blocked with queueing traffic.
It is due to reports of a broken down car just before J19 (Boreham).
A12 Londonbound - One lane CLOSED at J29 (Boreham/A138) due to a broken down car. pic.twitter.com/JHal4i6zke— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 22, 2023
One lane (of three) is currently blocked with police on route to assist.
Minor delays are expected on approach.
