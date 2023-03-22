A MAJOR road has been closed following a crash.
The M11 northbound is closed between Junction 8 for the A120 and Stansted and Junction 10 for Duxford.
It comes following a crash involving a lorry, which has left the carriageway between J8 and J9 (A11).
M11 northbound – CLOSED between J8 (A120/Stansted) and J10 (Duxford) after an accident involving a lorry that has left the carriageway between J8 and J9 (A11). Traffic queuing northbound approaching J8. pic.twitter.com/Tr8NRkheZa— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 22, 2023
Traffic queuing northbound approaching J8.
More information as we get it.
