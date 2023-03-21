HUNDREDS of people throughout Colchester and Essex are likely to be missing out on postal deliveries due to ongoin problems with the Royal Mail delivery chain.
According to the Royal Mail website, eight postcodes in Colchester are being affected, though the problems are not confined to north Essex.
CM postcodes in Braintree are also experiencing problems, with Canvey Island also listed on the service update page on the Royal Mail website.
On the website Royal Mail said: "Deliveries are operating as normal across the UK today.
"We aim to deliver to all addresses we have mail for, six days a week. In a small number of local offices, this may temporarily not be possible due to local issues such as high levels of sick absence, resourcing, or other local factors.
"In those cases, we will rotate deliveries to minimise the delay to individual customers.
"We also provide targeted support to those offices to address their challenges and restore our service to the high standard our customers would normally receive.
"We're sorry for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."
The Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.
Colchester
The Essex offices experiencing problems and postcodes affected are Colchester postcodes CO1 to CO8.
This covers:
CO1 - Colchester
CO2 - Old Heath, Berechurch, Layer de la Haye
CO3 - Lexden, Stanway
CO4 - Greenstead, Highwoods, St Johns, Myland, Boxted, Braiswick
CO5 - Tiptree, Kelvedon, West Mersea, Peldon, Rowhedge
CO6 - Coggeshall, Earls Colne, Marks Tey, Great Tey, Chappel, White Colne, Wakes Colne, Copford, West Bergholt, Great Horkesley, Wormingford, Nayland, Stoke-by-Nayland, Polstead
CO7 - Brightlingsea, Wivenhoe, Great Bentley, Alresford
CO8 - Bures, Alphamstone
That means addresses in Tendring Braintree, Babergh, and Maldon are experiencing disruption to their mail coverage.
Braintree
The Braintree postcodes being affected are CM6, CM7, and CM77.
This covers:
CM6 - Great Dunmow, Felsted
CM7 - Braintree, Finchingfield, Great Bardfield
CM77 - Braintree, Great Notley, Rayne
Canvey
Canvey Island postcode SS8
In total, 28 other areas are also experiencing delays to Royal Mail deliveries.
