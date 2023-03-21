The crash took place in Kent near Junction Two with the A2 but there are reports of various miles of queues back over the Dartford Crossing and all the way back to the junction in Thurrock.

Images shared by National Highways show the incident is causing chaos on the Dartford Crossing and in the area with traffic building back to the junction with Lakeside Shopping Centre.

Reports are now that debris from the crash earlier is now on the hard shoulder and all lanes have reopened.

However, there are still very long delays in the area with at least eight miles' worth of congestion to clear.