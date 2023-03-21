The M&Co chain, previously known as Mackay’s fell into administration for the second time in two years in 2022.

Their brand and intellectual property were sold to Yours Clothing but the stores were not included in the sale and are set to close.

It is understood stores in Frinton, Witham, Rayleigh, Wickford, Billericay and on Canvey Island are set to close in April.

When the closures were announced, a spokesperson for M&Co said: “Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you.

“As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close.

“The M&Co Brand has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff.

“We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close-down process. We will update you closer to the time, of our actual closing date.”

This three years after chain bosses said 218 stores would be saved including both of the Frinton stores, as well as an M&Co clothing section within a Co-Op in Brightlingsea.

The Co-op M&Co closed in 2020 and this has been compounded by upcoming closures in the county.

There is no confirmed date for the Frinton’s stores closure but it is understood that the shop will close sometime in April.

We have been told the Witham store will have its last day of trading on Saturday, April 1.

Stores in Wickford, Rayleigh, Canvey Island and Billericay have no confirmed dates but the Billericay branch has confirmed it will shut down in April.

A spokeswoman for M&Co added: “Unfortunately, the timeline for store closures has not been confirmed. As it stands we are continuing to trade the stores and online business.”

The high street retailer has sales of up to 60 per cent off from now until it closes.