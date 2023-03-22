Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, from Brightlingsea, and presenter Dermot O’Leary, from Colchester featured in comedy sketches in the Comic Relief show.

Almost £32 million was raised in total thanks to the fundraising efforts of the public and stars alike.

In one comedy sketch, Sam joined Lulu and Graham Norton on an expert panel judging celebrities to see if they have what it takes to perform at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest final.

Celebrities who took part included Miranda Hart, Jamie Dornan, Fleur East, Zara Larson and more.

Dermot joined celebrities backstage after their hilarious performances as part of the sketch.

In another skit, available on BBC iPlayer, Dermot visited Jamie Demetriou’s Stath Charalambos and the cast from Stath Lets Flats.

The sketch showed Dermot viewing a house up for rent in a sponsored flat viewing and agreeing to set up a recording of a song to raise money for the charity.

A comedic charity single was performed by actors and stars including X Factor singers Honey G, Stevi Ritchie from Colchester, Ben Haenow and Andy Abrahams.