Billericay Town Football Club played host hit ITV show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last night.

I’m a Celebrity get me out of Here and BBC Radio One DJ Jordan North hosted the extravaganza at the New Lodge.

On your head - Jordan North raises a ball to the onlooking crowd (Image: Nicky Hayes)

Big crowd - the audience at the New Lodge (Image: Nicky Hayes)

A football club spokesman said it was a “fantastic night” as he released a load of images from the event. Saturday Night Takeaway Nicky Hayes

He said: “Great turnout from the local community and Jordan North and the team were top notch throughout.

Celebration - confetti was sprayed from the stage (Image: Nicky Hayes)

Loving it - the show delighted the crowd (Image: Nicky Hayes)

Hands up - there was a party mood throughout (Image: Nicky Hayes)

“Lovely to see the community as a whole enjoying themselves.

“A great night's entertainment.”