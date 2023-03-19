PICTURES have shown a “fantastic night” held at a football club when the ITV cameras came to town.
Billericay Town Football Club played host hit ITV show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last night.
I’m a Celebrity get me out of Here and BBC Radio One DJ Jordan North hosted the extravaganza at the New Lodge.
A football club spokesman said it was a “fantastic night” as he released a load of images from the event. Saturday Night Takeaway Nicky Hayes
He said: “Great turnout from the local community and Jordan North and the team were top notch throughout.
“Lovely to see the community as a whole enjoying themselves.
“A great night's entertainment.”
A fantastic night at @BTFC's New Lodge captured by @NickyHayesPhoto as @jordannorth1 and @itvtakeaway came to Billericay Town FC. Great turnout from the local community and Jordan North and the team were Top Notch throughout. #BTFC #ACommunityClub pic.twitter.com/c4bCNTnhbv— Billericay Town FC Press (@BTFCPress) March 19, 2023
