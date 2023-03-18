Here's is everything heard in first week of the trial which sees her boyfriend accused of killing her.

The body of 30-year-old Madison Wright was found in Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea, Essex, on July 30 last year, eight days after she was last seen, Basildon Crown Court was told.

Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, has denied her murder, and wept in the secure dock as his trial began.

Tracy Ayling KC, opening the prosecution case on Tuesday, told jurors that Ms Wright was last seen on July 22 2022.

She said: “They were in a relationship up until the time of her disappearance, although, looking at her text messages, the Crown say she was about to end that relationship, mainly because of his controlling behaviour.”

Later in the week, the court was told that the body of Madison Wright was “too decomposed” for experts to identify a cause of death when she was found.

Ms Ayling said: "A very experienced pathologist examined her body and the cause of death was unascertained, the body was so decomposed.

“The pathologist found that there appeared to be marks to the rear of her thighs, around her calves and the back of the knee.”

Then on Thursday, the court heard how the man accused of murdering his girlfriend told her family he “wouldn’t do anything to hurt her” and “really loved her.”

A statement from her aunt, Lisa Bailey, was read in court yesterday.

Recalling the conversation with Bennett, the statement said: “He said ‘I’ve event spent hours at Wat Tyler Park looking for her.

“You don’t know what we’ve been through to be together. I really love her and wouldn’t do anything to hurt. I’ve even started smoking again. If you hear anything let me know”

On July 30, her body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park in Pitsea. The park and Pitsea Tip were closed for five days as police searched the areas.

The court also heard from her ex-husband Erol Wright who gave evidence in court. He reported her missing on July 25 at 4.12pm.

Gary Bennett denies murder. The trial continues