Police responded to reports of a collision on Friday, March 10.

Officers were allegedly assaulted as they tired to arrest a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of drink driving, shortly before 11pm.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting emergency workers and drink driving.

She has been bailed until June 2.

Insp Andrew Simms said: “Each of the officers are being supported by their managers and colleagues, but this incident shows that officers are and can be assaulted just for doing their job - a job they love.

“Sometimes they put themselves in harm’s way so that others can be protected.

“All of our officers have the right to go home uninjured after a day when they simply want to catch criminals, help people and keep our communities safe.”