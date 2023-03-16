Officers responded to reports of a collision in Maldon on Friday, March 10.

Whilst officers attempted to arrest a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of drink driving, shortly before 11pm, they were assaulted.

The injuries sustained by the officers vary from minor injuries to one officer sustaining a suspected broken jaw.

After receiving medical attention, it was ruled out with the officer sustaining bruising.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of public order, assault on emergency workers and drink driving.

She has been bailed until Friday, June 2.

Inspector Andrew Simms has stressed the importance of police officers having the right to go home from work uninjured.

He said: “Each of the officers are being supported by their managers and colleagues, but this incident shows that officers are and can be assaulted just for doing their job, a job they love.

“Sometimes they put themselves in harm’s way so that others can be protected.

“All of our officers have the right to go home uninjured after a day when they simply want to catch criminals, help people and keep our communities safe.”