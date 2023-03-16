Schools in Essex are set to be affected by teacher strikes again today with a number of schools closing.
Teachers will walk out for a second day today in a row over pay and funding for the education system.
Here are the Essex schools shut or partially shut today, according to the Essex County Council website:
- All Saints' Church of England - Open to vulnerable children.
- Bardfield Academy - Open to KS1 only.
- Basildon Lower Academy - Open for students in year 8 only.
- Basildon Upper Academy - Open for students in year 11, 12 and 13 only.
- Beauchamps High School - Year 7 and 9 receiving live remote lessons at home.
- Belfairs Academy - Open to year 11, 12, and 13.
- Brinkley Grove Primary School - Only year 5 will be closed.
- Castle View School - Open for year 10 and year 11.
- Cecil Jones Academy - Open to year 11, 12, and 13.
- Chase High School - Open for year 10, 11 and sixth form students.
- Children's Support Service - Open for vulnerable children.
- De La Salle School - Open for year 11 and vulnerable students.
- Glenwood School - Open for learners with prior agreement with families. T
- Gosbecks Primary School - Open for vulnerable children.
- Greensward Academy - Closed.
- Helena Romanes School - Open to year 9, 11, and 13.
- Holt Farm Infant School - Three classes open.
- Honywood School - Only year 11.
- John Bunyan Primary and Nursery School - Closed.
- Jotmans Hall Primary School - Closed to all pupils.
- Langenhoe Community Primary and Pre School - Open to year 2 and year 6
- Mayflower High School - Open to year 10, 11 and 13 along.
- Mid Essex Co-Operative Academy - Open to vulnerable pupils.
- New Rickstones Academy - Open for vulnerable children.
- Oakfield Primary School - Closed.
- Paxman Academy - Open only for year 7.
- Philip Morant School and College - Open only to year 11 and 13 students.
- Plume, Maldon - Closed to all students.
- R A Butler Infant School - Open for vulnerable children.
- R A Butler Junior School - Open for vulnerable children.
- Ravens Academy - Open for all vulnerable children.
- Rayleigh Primary School - Open for all vulnerable children.
- Shoeburyness High School - Closed for all students.
- Southchurch High School - Open for year 10 and 11.
- St Bernard's High School - Open for year 11, 12 and year 13
- St Francis Catholic Primary School, Maldon - Open for year 2 and year 4.
- St George's School, Colchester - Depends on the class.
- St Helena School - Open to year 11 only.
- St James' Church of England Primary School - Five classes closed.
- The Gilberd School - Open only for year 7 and 11.
- The King John School - Open to year 11 and 13.
- The Ramsey Academy - Open to year 11 students.
- The Stanway School - Closed to year 7, 8, 9 and 11.
- The Sweyne Park School - Open for year 10 and year 13
- The Willows Primary School - 5 classes working from home.
- Wickford Primary School - Depends on classes.
- William Read Primary School and Nursery - Closed for class 4JR and year 5.
- Winter Gardens Academy - Closed. Nursery open.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel