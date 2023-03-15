The national themed day - which typically takes place on the first Thursday in March - was spread across five days of book-related activities.

Throughout the week, students in Year 7 and 8 took part in a writing competition where they were asked to write a short story set in their town or village.

They were given a family book quiz to be completed at home, and took part in a 'never judge a book by its cover' competition - where students were given books with their covers wrapped up, and asked to guess the title of each book based on clues written on the paper.

Hannah Stuart, subject leader of English, said: "It was fantastic to see staff show off their creative side by selecting key quotes from their favourite books and designing t-shirts.

"Students from Year 7 to 11 thoroughly enjoyed reading the quotes and having discussions to figure out the book titles.

"As a result of all the activities planned over the week, there was a tangible enthusiasm around the school towards reading."

The school also held a pre-loved books sale, with students asked to bring in unwanted books from home to sell on to other students. The book sale raised £50 for Uttlesford Foodbank.

Finally, students took part in a quote hunt competition. Staff decorated T-shirts with quotes from their favourite books, and students were tasked with figuring out which book each quote came from.

Kayleigh Trainor, assistant headteacher, said: "World Book Day was an opportunity to get the whole Forest Hall School community involved.

"We wanted to make sure we involved students, staff and families, but also to support the food bank with the money raised from the pre-loved books sale.

"Reading is enjoyed by so many students, we wanted to show then that everyone enjoys reading and the benefits of being a confident reader.

"It was lovey to see the enjoyment from students throughout the week as they enjoyed the many opportunities on offer."