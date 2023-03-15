The Essex Roads Policing spotted the Ford Focus on the A130 yesterday and stopped the vehicle and driver.

The team posted on Twitter about the incident.

A spokesman for for Essex Police Roads Policing Team said:"Operation Tramline was returning to base when driver of this Ford Focus undertook at close to 100 mph and was barely able to stop when faced with slow vehicles ahead.

"Suddenly they realised they had just undertaken a police car."